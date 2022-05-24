McKenzie (3-3) picked up the win Monday after he tossed seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six versus the Astros.

McKenzie dominated in this one, firing six scoreless innings before Alex Bregman took him deep for a solo shot in the seventh frame, providing the only blemish on his line. It was the second straight outing that the right-hander pitched seven innings and his fourth consecutive quality start. The streak of dominant outings has lowered his ERA from 3.71 to 2.70 while his WHIP has shrunk to a very impressive 0.90 over 43.1 innings in eight starts in 2022. McKenzie will look to continue his hot streak in his next start, which tentatively lines up to be Saturday against the Tigers.