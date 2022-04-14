McKenzie tossed four scoreless innings, giving up three hits while hitting a batter and striking out six in Wednesday's win over the Reds. He did not factor into the game's decision.

McKenzie had his best stuff in this one, scattering four baserunners over four innings and tossing 50 of his 67 pitches for strikes. He did come close to surrendering a run in the second inning, but Amed Rosario gunned out Kyle Farmer at home to end the inning after he tried to score from first on a Brandon Drury double. The right-hander looked much better in this contest than when he last appeared April 7 against the Royals, giving up two runs over three innings. McKenzie will look to further lower his season numbers when he takes on the White Sox at home in his next projected start Tuesday.