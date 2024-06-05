McKenzie came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Royals, surrendering five runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
He was taken deep twice by Bobby Witt and once by Hunter Renfroe as McKenzie dug a 5-0 hole through four innings, but the Guardians were able to climb out of it. The right-hander's suddenly having trouble keeping the ball in the park -- after serving up only six homers over his first nine starts of the season, McKenzie's coughed up multiple long balls in three straight outings and has a 7.04 ERA over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Miami.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Allows four runs at Colorado•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Shaky in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Posts another strong start•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Solid in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Solid over seven frames•