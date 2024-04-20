McKenzie (2-2) earned the win Friday against Oakland, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters across five innings.

It seemed McKenzie would be in for another rough outing once he surrendered a leadoff home run to Abraham Toro on just the third pitch of the game, but the 26-year-old right-hander was able to keep Oakland's bats quiet for five innings after that point. His six strikeouts were more than he had accumulated all season heading into Friday's contest, though he still holds an ugly 11:15 K:BB. McKenzie is tentatively scheduled to make his next start at home against Boston on Thursday.