McKenzie did not factor into the decision Thursday against Boston, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

McKenzie had to deal with traffic throughout Thursday's outing, though he was ultimately able to mitigate the damage thanks to a season-high seven strikeouts. He'd fail to qualify for a win, however, only making it through four innings after throwing 75 pitches, as Cleveland continues to monitor the 26-year-old's workload after he made just four starts in an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Overall, McKenzie is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 18:17 K:BB through four starts (22 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Astros in his next start Wednesday.