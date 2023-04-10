The Guardians transferred McKenzie (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie's move to the 60-day IL isn't necessarily indicative of a setback after he was cleared to resume throwing weighted balls over the weekend, but it does support the notion that the Guardians will proceed carefully with the 25-year-old while he works his way back from a right teres major muscle strain. As a result of the transaction, McKenzie won't be eligible to make his season debut until at least May 29, though he should be ready to return around that date so long as he navigates his throwing program and a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment without issue. The Guardians selected Peyton Battenfield's contract from Triple-A Columbus to fill McKenzie's spot on the 40-man roster.