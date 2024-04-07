McKenzie and the Guardians won't face the Twins on Sunday due to inclement weather in Minnesota, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The two teams are scheduled to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 9. As a result of the postponement, McKenzie's next start will likely just be pushed back a day, so expect him to take the hill for Monday's series opener versus the White Sox in Cleveland.