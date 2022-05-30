McKenzie (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 7.2 innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Tigers.

McKenzie gave up solo home runs to Harold Castro and Jeimer Candelario in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively. After yielding only one homer through his first six starts this season, the 24-year-old righty has coughed up five over his last three outings. Still, he's sporting an impressive 2.65 ERA and 45:13 K:BB through 51 frames. McKenzie is lined up to take the mound in Baltimore next week.