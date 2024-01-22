McKenzie said at the Guardians' FanFest event Saturday that he's "feeling great" physically, Leah Doherty of Cleveland 19 News reports.

McKenzie was limited to just four starts for the Guardians in 2023 due to shoulder and elbow problems, but he finished the season healthy and has thrown without issue this winter. The right-hander noted that he's thrown more this offseason than he normally would in order to make up for lost time. McKenzie represents a buy-low option for fantasy managers, but he will remain a health risk heading into 2024.