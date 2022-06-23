McKenzie allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Wednesday.

McKenzie posted his shortest start since April in this one, with the nine hits he allowed marking a season high. He also allowed multiple homers (three) for the fourth time in his last five starts, though the Guardians' offense was able to bail him out. The 24-year-old's poor start pushed his ERA to 3.51 with a 1.01 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB through 74.1 innings overall. McKenzie will look to get back into form next week with a home rematch against the Twins.