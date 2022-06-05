McKenzie (3-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings as the Guardians fell 5-4 to the Orioles. He struck out four.

The right-hander didn't allow much traffic on the basepaths, but all three of the hits off him left the yard, including a three-run blast by Austin Hays in the third inning. McKenzie served up only one homer over his first six starts this year, but as the weather has warmed up he's had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, getting tagged for eight long balls in his last four outings. Despite those stumbles, the 24-year-old will still take a 3.10 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 58 innings into his next start.