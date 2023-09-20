McKenzie (elbow) worked 3.2 innings and struck out two while giving up three earned runs on three hits and one walk in the second start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus.

McKenzie tossed 62 pitches (37 strikes) in the rehab outing, with his fastball topping out at 94.4 miles per hour, per SI.com. Though McKenzie gave up two home runs in the start, he looked healthy and turned in velocity readings that were roughly in line with what he had been posting prior to landing on the shelf June 17 with a right elbow sprain. McKenzie is expected to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start with the Guardians, possibly as soon as Sunday's series finale with the Orioles. Whenever he's activated, McKenzie will likely be capped around 80 pitches in his next start.