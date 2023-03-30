McKenzie (arm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
The right-hander was shut down from throwing for two weeks after being diagnosed with a teres major muscle strain Monday, so his move to the injured list was inevitable. McKenzie is without a clear timeline for his return beyond the initial shutdown period, but he shouldn't be expected back until at least mid-May given the time required to build his arm back up.
