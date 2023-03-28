Monday's MRI revealed that McKenzie suffered a strain of his right teres major muscle. He'll be shut down from throwing for two weeks and could remain sidelined for up to eight weeks.

This isn't the news the Guardians were hoping for with Opening Day only a few days away, but they'll undoubtedly elect to play it safe with one of the top arms in their rotation. McKenzie will be re-evaluated in two weeks at which point a rehab plan could come into focus.