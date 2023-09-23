McKenzie (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Orioles.

He'll be the second Guardians starting pitcher this weekend to make his return from a lengthy absence due to an elbow injury, after Shane Bieber returned from the 60-day IL on Friday to cover five innings in a win over Baltimore. Like Bieber, McKenzie is expected to face a rough limit of around five innings and 80 pitches while he makes his first start for the big club since June 10 and just his third of the season. After Sunday's outing, McKenzie will likely line up for one final start during the Guardians' season-closing series in Detroit next weekend.