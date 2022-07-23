McKenzie pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in the Game 1 victory over the White Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He did not factor into the decision.

McKenzie fired three perfect innings to open Saturday's contest before running into trouble in the fourth frame. He allowed three singles and walked a batter in the inning, but he was able to limit the damage to just one run when he got Seby Zavala to strike out with the bases loaded to end the frame. McKenzie was later removed in sixth after registering two outs. Over his last four outings, the right-hander has allowed one run over 26.2 innings, striking out 27 batters over that stretch. The hot streak has McKenzie's season ERA down to 3.11 over 107 frames in 18 appearances (17 starts).