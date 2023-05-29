McKenzie (shoulder) is scheduled to make a third rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said he's hoping for McKenzie to get stretched out to around 85 pitches Tuesday in what would likely be the right-hander's final rehab start before he makes his return from the 60-day injured list. McKenzie, who has been on the shelf since suffering a right teres major muscle strain during his final start of spring training March 26, covered 4.1 innings and 68 pitches in his most recent rehab start with Columbus this past Thursday, striking out six while allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks. With both McKenzie and Aaron Civale (oblique) seemingly due to return from the IL within the next week or two, the Guardians may have to move one of Logan Allen or Tanner Bibee to the bullpen or back to the minors to clear up two spots in the rotation.