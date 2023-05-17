McKenzie (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
McKenzie is slated to throw three innings and/or 50 pitches in his first game action since being diagnosed with a right teres major strain in late March. He'll undoubtedly need at least one additional rehab start after that and perhaps more given how much time he's missed.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: More bullpen work on tap•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Completes second bullpen session•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Could throw bullpen this weekend•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Starts up throwing program•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Closing in on throwing program•