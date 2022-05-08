McKenzie (2-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander helped ensure the Guardians would come away with a split after dropping the matinee, firing 68 of 102 pitches for strikes as he delivered his second straight quality start. McKenzie is benefitting from 2022's less lively ball -- after serving up 21 homers in 120 innings last season, he's been tagged for only one long ball in 29.1 innings to begin this year, leading to a 2.76 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.