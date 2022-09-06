McKenzie allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Monday.

McKenzie pitched well for four innings but gave up a two-run home run to Drew Waters in the fifth. The Royals added another run to McKenzie's ledger in the sixth, and he ended up one out shy of a quality start. He's now missed that achievement in two straight outings after recording four in a row. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 154:41 K:BB through 158.1 innings across 26 outings (25 starts). He remains at a 9-11 record heading into a projected road start in Minnesota this weekend.