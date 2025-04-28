The Guardians outrighted McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
It's a bit of a surprise there wasn't another organization willing to take a chance on getting McKenzie to rediscover his old form. As it is, the right-hander has accepted an outright assignment and will likely be inserted into the rotation at Columbus.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Has wayward command•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Throws in relief•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Rocky spring continues•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Shows improvement•