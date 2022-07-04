McKenzie (5-6) gave up one hit and one walk over seven scoreless frames Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Yankees.

McKenzie retired 10 straight batters to begin the game before allowing a pair of baserunners in the fourth inning. He danced around that small threat and the Guardians' staff ended up one-hitting the Yankees in the 2-0 victory. McKenzie went 1-2 with an unsightly 6.44 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in five June starts. He lowered his season ERA to 3.71 with his first scoreless outing since May 1. McKenzie is lined up for a start in Kansas City next week.