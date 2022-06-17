McKenzie (4-5) allowed one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rockies.

McKenzie allowed a single and double to the first two batters he faced, but he escaped the jam without allowing a run. The only damage against him came in the fifth inning, when he allowed a leadoff triple. Otherwise, McKenzie had an impressive outing -- particularly given that he was pitching in Coors Field -- highlighted by 16 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches. He has now allowed two earned runs or fewer while working six or more innings in four of his last five turns through the rotation.