McKenzie (elbow) hasn't experienced any setbacks since he resumed playing catch July 28, MLB.com reports.

According to the report, McKenzie was able to play catch on five consecutive days without issue, a good sign as he continues his recovery from a right UCL sprain. He remains hopeful to pitch again for the big club in 2023, but until he reaches the point in his rehab where he's facing live hitters, the Guardians likely won't offer up a concrete target date for his return from the 60-day injured list. Based on where he currently stands in his rehab program, McKenzie is likely at least a month away from rejoining the Cleveland rotation in a best-case scenario.