McKenzie (11-11) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over eight innings in an 8-2 victory over the White Sox. He struck out 13.

McKenzie allowed his runs in the form of a fourth-inning home run off the bat of third baseman Yoan Moncada and a seventh-inning RBI single from Gavin Sheets. The righty has thrown seven innings or more eight times in his last 15 starts. In addition, the 25-year-old has generated a lot of swings-and-misses during his last seven outings, recording 56 strikeouts over 45.2 innings.