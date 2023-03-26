McKenzie was removed from Sunday's Cactus League start against the Reds as a precautionary measure due to right arm tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old delivered a scoreless first inning during his final start of spring training Sunday but never returned to the mound. Any arm injury is a concerning development -- especially this late in spring training -- which leaves McKenzie's availability for the start of the regular season up in the air.