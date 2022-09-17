McKenzie allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings against Minnesota on Friday. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

McKenzie was in danger of falling to 10-12 before Cleveland's late comeback. He's now given up three or fewer runs in eight straight starts, registering a 2.32 ERA and a 54:11 K:BB during that stretch. He also forced double-digit whiffs in four consecutive outings. On the year, McKenzie owns a 3.08 ERA across 28 appearances. The 25-year-old is expected to face the White Sox on the road next week.