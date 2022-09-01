McKenzie (9-11) was charged with the loss after he pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven Wednesday versus the Orioles.

McKenzie didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, failing to pitch at least six innings for the first time since July 23. He walked in a run in the top of the third frame and surrendered a solo homer to Gunnar Henderson in the fourth. The outing snapped the 25-year-old's streak of four consecutive quality starts. McKenzie has produced a 2.48 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 32.2 innings in his last five outings.