McKenzie (shoulder) covered 4.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings in his second rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Columbus.

After striking out four in three scoreless frames in his first rehab outing with Columbus back on May 20, McKenzie looked less sharp while returning to the hill five days later. He still spotted just under two-thirds of his 68 pitches for strikes and made a good amount of bats miss, but the pair of walks and a pair of home runs allowed were blemishes on his final line. The Guardians haven't clarified whether McKenzie will require one last rehab start, or if he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2023 debut for the big club during Cleveland's three-game series in Baltimore to begin the upcoming week.