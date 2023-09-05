McKenzie (elbow) completed a bullpen session at Progressive Field on Monday and has been cleared to face live hitters at High-A Lake County on Friday, MLB.com reports.

McKenzie and Shane Bieber (elbow) were both cleared to advance to the next phase of their respective recovery programs after the two experienced no issues during their bullpen sessions Monday. Bieber is scheduled to face hitters Thursday before McKenzie does the same Friday, and if all goes well, the right-handers could get the green light to begin minor-league rehab assignments the following week. Per Brian Dulik of the Associated Press, Francona said McKenzie and Bieber will both be activated from the 60-day injured list once they're capable of handling 85-pitch workloads. Francona offered up Sept. 20 as a tentative target date for both pitchers' reinstatements.