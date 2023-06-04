McKenzie (shoulder) was reinstated off the 60-day injured list by the Guardians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

McKenzie will be making his season debut against the Twins on Sunday after missing the first two months with a shoulder ailment. The right-hander was outstanding in 2022 with a 2.96 ERA over 191 innings, and while there may be a bit of rust to shake off, it's reasonable to expect him to be a strong fantasy option for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.