McKenzie allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against Kansas City.

McKenzie gave up a lot of loud contact, including two home runs, and did nothing to enhance his bid for the final spot in the rotation during his fourth Cactus League start. The right-hander's allowed 10 runs (8.18 ERA) on 15 hits and five walks with eight strikeouts over 11 spring innings. The one thing going for McKenzie is that he's out of minor-league options Logan Allen (1.88 ERA, 14.1 spring innings) and Joey Cantillo (7.45, 9.2) are also in the mix for the final rotation spot, but each has options remaining.