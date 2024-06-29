McKenzie (3-5) took the loss Friday in Kansas City, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The Cleveland right-hander closed out a tough month with this performance, failing to pitch past the third inning for the third consecutive start. Over five June starts, McKenzie posted a 9.33 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 18.1 innings. The 26-year-old is currently scheduled to face the White Sox at home in his next outing.