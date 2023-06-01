McKenzie (shoulder) is set to join the Guardians' starting rotation Sunday at Minnesota, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie suffered a teres major muscle strain in his final Cactus League start this spring and wound up missing the first two months of the 2023 regular season, but he's ready to rock now following three minor-league rehab outings with Triple-A Columbus. The young right-hander broke out to the tune of a 2.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 190:44 K:BB over 191.1 regular-season innings last year with Cleveland.