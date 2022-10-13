McKenzie is scheduled to start Game 3 of the Guardians' ALDS matchup with the Yankees on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
McKenzie was on track to take the ball Friday, but Game 2 of the series was delayed a day by rain, and Cleveland will simply push both Shane Bieber and McKenzie back a day.
