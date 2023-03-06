McKenzie allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over 1.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game versus the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

"He had trouble leveraging his fastball down," manager Terry Francona said after the game. McKenzie's control issues can likely be attributed to just an off game -- he posted an excellent 2.1 BB/9 and 0.95 WHIP while adding 190 strikeouts in 191.1 innings a year ago. The Guardians are expected to have Shane Bieber start Opening Day, but McKenzie shouldn't be too far behind him in the rotation.