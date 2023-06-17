The Guardians placed McKenzie on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow sprain, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

McKenzie was scratched from his start Friday versus the Diamondbacks, and he's unsurprisingly headed to the injured list. There's no timetable for when the right-hander will be able to return, but he'll miss at least two weeks while recovering. McKenzie has only been able to make two starts so far this year, as he missed the first two months of the season with shoulder issues.