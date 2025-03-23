The Guardians announced Sunday that McKenzie will begin the season operating as a reliever, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander had a 7.50 ERA and 10:7 K:BB over 12 innings during spring training, while Logan Allen's 1.89 ERA helped him earn a rotation spot. McKenzie could still see some spot starts this year, but he'll likely need to perform better than his 5.11 ERA over 75.2 regular-season innings in 2024 to get an extended look in the rotation.