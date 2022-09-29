McKenzie allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

McKenzie allowed his lone run of the night in the second inning but allowed only a bunt single across his final four frames. He has now turned in four consecutive quality starts, allowing only six earned runs across 28 innings while posting a 32:3 K:BB in that span. For the season, McKenzie owns a 2.99 ERA with 186 strikeouts across 186.1 frames.