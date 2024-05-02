McKenzie did not factor into the decision in a win over the Astros on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out six.

McKenzie was highly effective Wednesday despite getting down in the count early and often, striking out at least six batters for the third-consecutive start, with five of those strikeouts coming on his curveball. The right-hander issued only one free pass in the contest, which marked a season low, while also going seven innings for the first time in the early campaign. McKenzie has not allowed more than two runs in either of last three starts after surrendering a season-high five runs against the Yankees back on April 13.