McKenzie had his next start pushed back to Friday versus the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie was originally slated to start Thursday's matchup with the White Sox, but he will now toe the rubber in the opener against the Twins on Friday. It is not yet clear why the team opted to push him back and more information will likely be provided after Wednesday's contest. Hunter Gaddis is expected to be called up to start Thursday in McKenzie's place.