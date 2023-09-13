McKenzie (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Wednesday.

It will be his first game action since he was diagnosed with a sprained right UCL in mid-June. McKenzie has also dealt with a teres major muscle strain this season, as he's been limited to just two starts for the Guardians and three rehab starts. Cleveland is still hoping to get the righty back before the end of the season, although if that happens it's unclear what kind of workload he might be able to handle.