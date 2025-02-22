McKenzie will start Saturday's spring opener against the Reds, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

It will be a big moment for McKenzie, who teased the Guardians with a strong 2022 before injuries, including an elbow, limited him to four starts the following season. He was able to avoid Tommy John surgery but spent the second half of 2024 in the minors. Reports on his bullpen and live BP sessions on the back fields track his fastball velocity up to 95 mph, which is higher than the 92.5 mph he posted during the healthy 2022 campaign. The right-hander is one of several starters competing for a job behind ace Tanner Bibee.