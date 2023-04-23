McKenzie (shoulder) began a throwing program Friday, MLB.com reports.
Sidelined all season with the right teres major muscle strain he suffered in his final Cactus League start in late March, McKenzie has finally taken the first meaningful step forward in his recovery from the injury. He played catch from approximately 75 feet Friday, and he should gradually stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground over the next couple of weeks before eventually moving on to mound work. The Guardians transferred McKenzie to the 60-day injured list earlier this month, but the team remains optimistic that the lanky right-hander will be ready to return when first eligible for activation May 29.
