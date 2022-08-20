McKenzie (9-9) yielded two runs on six hits over seven innings Friday, striking out 14 and earning a win over the White Sox.

McKenzie was nearly untouchable Friday and set new career highs with 25 whiffs and 14 punchouts. After allowing two runs on four hits in the first inning, he retired 18 of the next 20 batters, including 13 strikeouts. The 25-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.11 with a strong 138:35 K:BB over 141.2 innings. Since the start of July, McKenzie is 5-3 with a 1.91 ERA across nine starts. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling in Seattle next week.