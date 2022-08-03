McKenzie (7-8) took the loss Tuesday against Arizona, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.

McKenzie got off to a rough start, allowing the first four batters to reach safely including a three-run homer by Christian Walker. He then settled down and retired 10 straight batters before getting knocked around for two more runs in the fifth. After giving up just one run combined in his first four starts in July, the 25-year-old has allowed four earned runs in consecutive starts. With 120 innings on the season, he's matched last year's big-league total.