McKenzie (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on one hit, six walks and no strikeouts over 1.2 innings against the Orioles.

McKenzie (elbow) was making just his third start of the season and first since June 10, but could never find his command in walking six while throwing just 19 of 52 pitches for strikes. Following a promising first inning, he gave up three runs in the second and was pulled after a third consecutive walk allowed the third run to cross the plate. the most important development for McKenzie, who had a 2.96 ERA over 191.1 innings in 2022, is that he appears to have left this start healthy. If the Guardians decide to roll him out for one more start, it will likely take place next weekend in Detroit.