McKenzie allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

McKenzie showed signs of dominance in his third outing of the season, as he allowed only one hit and and generated a strikeout per inning. However, he was done in by his inefficiency, as only half of his 80 pitches found the strike zone. That led to four walks, though he had only issued a pair of free passes across seven frames entering Wednesday's appearance. Assuming McKenzie can throw strikes more consistently in his next start -- currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Angels -- he should be able to work a bit deeper into the game.