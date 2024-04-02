McKenzie (0-1) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

McKenzie breezed through his first frame without any trouble, but a pair of one-out walks in the second set the stage for the Mariners' four-run inning. The right-hander bounced back with a perfect third frame before departing with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth. It wasn't a promising campaign debut for McKenzie, as he notched just seven swinging strikes among his 78 pitches and punched out only two batters. The 26-year-old is attempting to get back on track after being limited to 16 big-league innings last season due to injuries.