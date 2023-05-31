McKenzie (shoulder) hurled three innings of one-run baseball while allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday in a rehab appearances.

McKenzie was scheduled to work deeper in the contest, but unfortunately the outing was shortened by rain delays. While he wasn't able to continue on the mound, the right-hander was able to throw a simulated inning in the batting cage while also getting up to 85 pitches with a bullpen session after the rain stopped, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. McKenzie has missed all of 2023 while recovering from his shoulder ailments, but assuming everything checked out well from this outing, there's a good chance the right-hander is on the bump for the Guardians in his next turn.